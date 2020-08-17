Denise Zimba hints at pregnancy in cryptic social media post

Denise Zimba has left people guessing if she is expecting another child.

She took to Instagram on 14 August to share a video of her baby bump with the caption: “You stronger than you think …”

A heavily-pregnant Denise can be seen showing off her belly and cradling her tummy.

View this post on Instagram You stronger than you think … @gregoryportermusic ???? A post shared by Denise Zimba (@missdenisezimba) on Aug 14, 2020 at 2:14pm PDT

It appears she spent some time at Grootbos Private Nature Reserve in Gansbaai, Western Cape over the weekend with her husband and one-year-old daughter.

Denise announced her pregnancy in May 2019. She and German husband James Dean welcomed their first child, Leah Lilli-Rose Schlichtig, on 1 July 2019.

The Generations: The Legacy actress has confused fans with the video, with many speculating that it’s from her first pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram Motherhood. The hardest job, but a glorious one. ♥️ A post shared by Denise Zimba (@missdenisezimba) on Aug 14, 2020 at 12:12pm PDT

One Instagram user said: “Confuse the devil sis. People are out here congratulating. What if it’s an old video from her last pregnancy? What if it’s not? I’ve never been so confused.”

However, the video appears to be an old one, which was confirmed by The Lion King musical actress Thembelihle Cele who said: “I cried so much when you sent me this video last year! You are so gorgeous!”

Despite this, social media users have rushed to congratulate the media personality and singer.

American philanthropist and reality star Chanita Foster commented: “Wow! Congratulations mum.”

Former Miss South Africa Cindy Nell remarked: “Wow! You are absolute beauty. Congratulation mommy.”

