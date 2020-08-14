WATCH: Ntando Duma’s daughter Sbahle Mzizi impresses fans with her singing skills

Ntando Duma’s daughter recently showed off her vocal skills in an adorable video.

She took to Twitter to share a clip that three-year-old Sbahle Mzizi took of herself singing to India Arie’s I Am Not My Hair.

According to the Ntando, Sbahle was playing with her phone because she saw it as a toy and couldn’t help but sing along to her favourite tune in the car.

“This one thinks my phone is a toy! She couldn’t help it though cause this is her favourite song,” she wrote.

The video was also shared to Instagram but has since been deleted from Ntando’s profile.

Singer Kelly Khumalo even commented on Sbahle’s performance, saying: “Nazooo. The high note,” along with laughing and in-love emojis.

Earlier this year, Ntando showed off Sbahle’s haircut which was inspired by Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.

When asked the proud mother asked her daughter why she wanted to cut her hair, Sbahle responded by singing I Am Not My Hair.

Fans praised the toddler for singing with such confidence, with many gushing over how adorable she is.

These were some of the reactions on social media:

So cute ????, reminds me of the days where we would make up our own lyrics if we didn’t know the correct ones ???????? — LungieM (@LungieM11) August 13, 2020

Why am I not seeing Sbahle on those kiddies ads yet, or am I missing them….too cute maan❤️❤️ — Zee_zeeK (@Fabu_And) August 13, 2020

The happiest soul on earth???????? — YouTube: Chommi yam uSkye (@theyoutubepapii) August 13, 2020

Lol she’s amazing. I love her ????❤️ — Keetse Mokgadi (@KeetseMokgadi) August 13, 2020

She’s really adorable???????????? I can’t help thinking you’re raising a future EFF comrade here though???? — Samkele Mangxaba (@Samkele_VDM) August 13, 2020

