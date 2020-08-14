Pearl Thusi praised for parenting after sharing heartfelt message to daughter Okuhle

Pearl Thusi has been praised for her parenting after penning a heartfelt message to her daughter.

She took to Instagram to share a video of her youngest daughter Okuhlekonke dancing with her cousin Kiki to Beyoncé’s song Brown Skin Girl.

Okuhle doesn’t shy away from the camera and brings out her best moves, while Kiki cutely spins around in the background.

Pearl opened up about how all she wants for her adopted daughter is for her to know that she’s beautiful and remain as confident as she is.

“All I want for her is to have no doubt about how beautiful she is. I actually try and think of practical ways to protect her confident spirit… Okuhle… so loving and kind. I hope the world gives you only what your name means my love,” she wrote.

Fans commended the actress for teaching her five-year-old child to love herself from such a young age, with one user even jokingly asking: “Don’t you wanna adopt me too?”

These were some of the comments on Instagram:

“She loves dancing. So cute,” said DJ Zinhle.

“Okuhle is such a lovely baby girl and is very blessed to have you as a mother.”

“Pearl Thusi is raising a star. She’s so amazing.”

“She’s blessed to have [a] mommy like you. Well done Pearl.”

“I love her confidence man, you are truly doing an amazing job and as a parent you can do/protect them so much, the rest will be up to her as she grows but you are definitely raising queens in that queendom of yours.”

