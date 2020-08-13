6 interesting facts you may not know about R&B artist Henny C

King Monada and Henny C’s song has officially amassed almost 100 million impressions.

The award-winning singers, producers and songwriters teamed up for the first time a few months ago on Driver Ya Marato, which is the first single from Henny C’s new album Love and War.

Driver Ya Marato has been played over 182 times on radio with 98.7 million impressions, while the music video has been viewed over 35,000 times on YouTube since releasing on 13 July 2020.

Here are six facts about Henny C that you may not know:

1. He is not from Mozambique; he was actually born and raised in Mphambho village in Malamulele, Limpopo.

2. He started off by singing church hymns in Tsonga before developing a singing style that was so unique, his family encouraged him to pursue music professionally.

3. The R&B singer features on Candy Tsamandebele’s new album Still Here on two songs, namely Yedin and Awu Ngeneki.

4. He has released four albums to date: Tsonga Prince (2017), Tsonga Prince Revived (2017) Levels (2018) and Love and War (2020).

5. The love songs maestro received two nominations at the 2017 South African Upcoming Music Awards for Best Afropop Song and Best Male Artist, subsequently taking home the award for the latter. He was also nominated for the Limpopo Music Awards.

6. He scooped a total of five awards at the 16th annual Xitsonga Music Awards for Best Xitsonga R&B, Best Male, Best R&B, Best Disco and Doctor Thomas Chauke Album of the Year.

Henny C has also performed at several prestigious events including the Mapungubwe Culinary Music Festival, 2019 Xitsonga Music Awards, Limpopo Freedom Day and Youth Day Celebrations, and Standard Bank Joy of Jazz.

