Bucie gives birth to daughter, welcomes fourth child

Singer Bucie Nkomo has given birth to her fourth child, a beautiful baby girl.

She took to Instagram to share a picture of her daughter and expressed her happiness at her arrival.

“2020 has brought me the most precious gift. My little princess Liyah Nkomo,” she wrote.

Bucie, whose real name is Busisiwe Nolubabalo Nqwiliso, usually keeps her private life under wraps. She did not disclose her pregnancy throughout the entire process and surprised fans with her new bundle of joy.

The songstress has two other children with husband Nhlanhla Nkomo and a son from a previous relationship.

The 33-year-old stepped away from the spotlight after becoming a mother for the second time to focus on her family.

In 2018, she relvealed to DJ Fresh on Metro FM that her pregnancies were quite difficult.

“My first born son, who I had at 18, there was complications … my second, Aphiwe, I had him at six and a half months. He was premature.”

She went on to detail the life-threatening complications that arose while she was pregnant with her second son.

“There were complications to the point where doctors thought that if they kept him still, ’cause my water broke very early so they tried to buy time to 30 or 31 weeks, if he stayed in tummy for another day we were both going to die, or one of us wouldn’t make it. So he is a miracle.”

Congratulatory messages poured in from several celebrities including Kwesta, Boity Thulo, Thembi Seete, Dineo Moeketsi, Nhlanhla Nciza, Zola Nombona, Tamara Dey and Kenyan singer Victoria Kimani.

