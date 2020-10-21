Mboro, Bushiri, and other pastors living their best lives

Over the years the wealth of pastors has come into question, others have celebrated the luxurious lifestyle of private jets, luxury sports cars and big homes.

Dressing in designer clothing, roaming the streets in Rolls Royces, jumping on helicopters this isn’t new. In America they are called Mega pastors with famous names such as Kenneth Copelan who is estimated to be worth nearly $300 million in 2018, IB Times reports. But how they have accumulated this wealth is always under scrutiny but their congregants are usually the ones paying for their lavish lifestyles from purchasing their books, attending and funding their services.

In South Africa, many pastors living the life have big audiences and draw massive attention at whatever controversial doom spray or rising people back from the dead, matching their extravagant sermons.

Here are some of the richest pastors in South Africa:

Alph Lukau:

From trips aboard, arriving in style for his services pastor, Alph Lukau a Congolese pastor is the founder of Alleluia Ministries International Alleluia Ministries. He infamously brought someone back from the “dead” is not shy to share the luxury side of his life.

Rolls Royces, black Land Rovers, Bentley’s and a Lamborghini with customised ‘AL’ number plates, private jets, designer suits, the pastor always dresses for an occasion. With Instagram captions fit for every bible verse, the pastor is the founder of Al Lukau Group that looks into investments, estates, energy, travel, media and mining.



Shepherd Huxley Bushiri:

2020 may not be the year Bushiri hope for after he handed himself over to the Hawks following his wife, Mary Bushiri in connection with an investment in connection to Rising Estate, which is an international property investment and development company.

The Malawian is the founder and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church. Several estimates have put his wealth around an astonishing $150 million, BBC reports. Reportedly he slurped on his third jet worth R20 million, he has also been pictured outside his home next to a fleet of luxury cars such as a Bentley, Rolls Royce and a Maserati. The businessman runs a global investment company, Shepherd Bushiri Investments and interests in mining and real estate. His business ties are however under investigation by the Hawks.



Irene Tshifhiwa:

Born in Venda, Limpopo province, she is the founder of Divine Truth World Restoration Services for World peace by Jesus Christ. Pastor Irene passed away in late 2018, she did have a popular show on the African broadcast service on DStv and in 2018 was estimated to have a net worth of about $35 million. Not much is know about Irene’s private life but she is known to have brought Christ to thousands of people.

Ray McCauley:

The popular South African religious leader and senior pastor of Rhema Bible Church, Ray McCauley’s church brand is one of the most popular in religious cycles. Having broadcasting deals with StarSat, DStv for Rhema TV and an author, his wealth is estimated at $28 million. From photo ops with former president Nelson Mandela to President Cyril Ramaphosa who attend the 40th Rhema Bible Church 40th anniversary, the pastor has huge influence.



Uebert Angel:

One of the youngest pastors in South Africa, Pastor Angel from Zimbabwe is the founder of the Good News Church, which he later renamed Spirit Embassy. Several years ago, Zimbabwe media estimated his net worth to be between $40 million and $60 million. Reportedly his sources of wealth include real estate, two TV stations and his Sam Barkeley Construction and Angel Organisation. The well-dressed pastor never shies away in making a statement in several of his designer suits.

Pastor Motsoeneng (Mboro)

The founder of Incredible Happenings Ministries, in Johannesburg, Mboro has several businesses that net him a comfy lifestyle. Mboro said in 2017 that he makes most of his money through his construction business and funeral parlour.

In 2016 he was ‘blessed’ with an R2 million BMW i8 and seen in these wheels recently after Lukau’s claim of a ‘resurrection’ he prayed to God to forgive the ‘fake’ prophet.

Meanwhile in South Africa Pastor Mboro the prophet who claimed that Jesus had a Xhosa Wife and he had gone to heaven and took selfies with God is seen here next to his BMW i8 asking God to forgive fake Prophet Lukau (resurrection Prophet) Vid Cred @nomsa_maseko pic.twitter.com/0tlJ0lCELx — African Curators (@AfricanCurators) February 28, 2019

Updated by Sandisiwe Mbhele

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.