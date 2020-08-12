Celebs & viral 12.8.2020 10:42 am

Master KG leaves fans in disbelief after revealing his age

Yasmeen Sewnarain
DJ and producer Master KG. Photo: Twitter / OpenMicProdSA

‘So humble for his age. There are grown men acting like kids, I’m shook,’ said one Twitter user.

Master KG has left fans shook after revealing his age on Twitter.

A tweep recently asked the musician how old he is, to which Master KG responded that he is 24 years old.

Several Twitter users were shocked as they expected him to be older. Many guessed he was in his early 30s, with one person even going as far as saying early 40s.

Master KG, whose real name is Kgaogelo Moagi, was born on 31 January 31 1996 in Limpopo. Despite this information being available on Wikipedia, social media users refused to believe it was true.

The reactions appear to have stemmed from the old-time belief that a person’s age determines their achievements.

A recurring joke was that Master KG was committing age fraud, which is said to be especially common among football players.

One tweep went on to say that there is now a thing called “DJ age”, where musicians lie about how old they are in order to have a competitive advantage.

However, fans were in awe of Master KG and praised him for achieving international success at a young age.

