WATCH: Remembering the life and times of radio legend Bob Mabena

Veteran radio personality Bob Mabena died on Monday, 10 August after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 51.

Power FM 98.7’s management confirmed the death of Mabena in a statement.

“It is with deep grief and pain that we announce that Power 98.7 breakfast host Mr Bob Mabena passed away this afternoon from cardiac arrest.

“The family is coming to terms with his passing and respectfully requests the public to afford them the appropriate space.”

Friends and fans have paid tribute to the legendary broadcaster on social media.

