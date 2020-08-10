Bob Mabena dead at 51 after lung infection

Veteran radio DJ Bob Mabena has reportedly died at the age of 51 due complications from a lung infection, it was announced on Monday, 10 August.

According to Daily Sun, Mabena was discharged on Sunday after hospitalisation due to the infection which saw doctors allegedly draining water from his lungs.

The 51-year-old was back in hospital as he struggled to breathe.

Radio personality Bob Mabena has passed away pic.twitter.com/HKizxzB0mE — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 10, 2020

The latest death in the Mabena family comes after the radio DJ lost his grandmother to Covid-19 as she made her way to the hospital to seek medical attention for a lung infection in June.

Mabena initially had warned the public that hospitals were not ready to deal with a worse spike in infections than the country was already seeing.

So sad for your loss Ntando. Your experience is almost the same with my grandmother this past week. She contracted Covid in a hospital whilst going in for a lung infection. Within 3 days, she was gone. The hospitals aren’t ready https://t.co/xtu84i6NqJ — Bob “The Jammer”Mabena (@mabena_bob) June 28, 2020

