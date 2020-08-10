Breaking News 10.8.2020 05:14 pm

Bob Mabena dead at 51 after lung infection

Citizen reporter
Radio DJ Bob Mabena - Image: @Deepethics

The radio DJ lost his life following a short illness.

Veteran radio DJ Bob Mabena has reportedly died at the age of 51 due complications from a lung infection, it was announced on Monday, 10 August.

According to Daily Sun, Mabena was discharged on Sunday after hospitalisation due to the infection which saw doctors allegedly draining water from his lungs.

The 51-year-old was back in hospital as he struggled to breathe.

The latest death in the Mabena family comes after the radio DJ lost his grandmother to Covid-19 as she made her way to the hospital to seek medical attention for a lung infection in June.

Mabena initially had warned the public that hospitals were not ready to deal with a worse spike in infections than the country was already seeing.

This is a developing story.

