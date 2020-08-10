Keke Palmer announced as 2020 VMAs host

And the host of the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards is… Keke Palmer!

The actor and singer made the announcement in a fun clip shared on Instagram. In the short video, Keke was joined by her famous on-screen persona, True Jackson – a character from the hit Nickelodeon series she starred in as a child.

“I heard y’all was tired of 2020, let’s go back to 2008,” Keke captioned the post, adding: “Join me as I host the 2020 @vmas on August 30th on @MTV!”

The 2020 VMAs will be the first major award ceremony to host a live show in a physical venue since the coronavirus outbreak. The show will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on 30 August.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead the pack this year with nine nominations each, while The Weeknd and Billie Eilish follow closely behind with six each.

– Channel24

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.