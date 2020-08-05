Celebs & viral 5.8.2020 03:46 pm

Vodacom confuses customer’s compliment for complaint

Citizen reporter

‘Shem Vodacom. They are always ready to apologise,’ said one Twitter user.

Vodacom has become a laughing stock on social media after making a careless mistake and not properly reading a message addressed to them.

Radio veteran Lupi Ngcayisa took to Twitter to compliment the company on the service he received from one of their consultants.

“Dear Vodacom. This is to acknowledge the terrific service I have received from one of your consultants Dineo Ranjapedi.”

The mobile network provided appeared to have misread Ngcayisa’s message and treated the compliment as a complaint instead.

“We apologise for your experience. Please DM us more information regarding your query. We would like to look into it,” wrote Vodacom.

Picture: Screenshot

Ngcayisa angrily replied by saying: “You don’t read messages! How disgusting! Here I am paying a compliment to a professional, dedicated staff member and this is how you respond.”

Vodacom then realised the mistake and appropriately responded to the communications specialist.

“We apologise for the misunderstanding. Please advise on which platform did you receive this terrific service from? We would like to make sure Dineo and her manager receive your kind words.”

The incorrect tweet has since been deleted but social media users who managed to see it had a field day with the unfortunate blunder.

These were some of the reactions on social media:

