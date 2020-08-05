WATCH: Sbahle Mzizi’s adorable response to Ntando Duma calling her fat

Ntando Duma has never been shy to show off her three-year-old daughter Sbahle Mzizi and what the two of them get up to at home.

The actress took to Twitter and shared a video of a recent conversation with her little girl.

In the clip, Ntando playfully calls her daughter “sdudla,” which translates to “fat person” in English.

Sbahle responded to her mother by saying that she is not fat, but is actually fit and of healthy weight.

“Me: ‘Woza phela sdudla uzogqoka (Come on, fattie, get dressed).’

“Sbahle: ‘I’m not sdudla mommy, ngondlekile. (I’m not fat mommy, I’m fit),” she wrote.

Me: “Woza phela Sdudla uzogqoka..”

The toddler’s hilarious reaction had several social media users in stitches. Many also praised Ntando for being a fantastic mother and serving goals with her daughter.

See some of the reactions below:

My God, Sbahle is in her own league. U gotta love this baby ????????????❤️???? God bless u for raising such a beautiful, well mannered and clever princess, u r doing great Ntando ???? — Jojo (@TeejayMoshabi) August 3, 2020

Your daughter is so well-mannered, i notice that in almost all her videos. Uze athi “Yebo Mah” at her age. ???? Well done Mommy????????you’re doing a fantastic job. — Phiwo (@TheRealPhiwo) August 4, 2020

That’s gonna be my new reply to everyone calling my chubby ???? — Thobi (@thobimkhwanazi) August 4, 2020

You guys sound like besties ????‍♀️ — ExWifeOfPablo (@lee_onlylee) August 4, 2020

