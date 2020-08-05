Celebs & viral 5.8.2020 10:36 am

WATCH: Sbahle Mzizi’s adorable response to Ntando Duma calling her fat

Citizen reporter
WATCH: Sbahle Mzizi’s adorable response to Ntando Duma calling her fat

Ntando Duma with her daughter, Sbahle Mzizi.

‘That’s gonna be my new reply to everyone calling me chubby,’ said one Twitter user.

Ntando Duma has never been shy to show off her three-year-old daughter Sbahle Mzizi and what the two of them get up to at home.

The actress took to Twitter and shared a video of a recent conversation with her little girl.

In the clip, Ntando playfully calls her daughter “sdudla,” which translates to “fat person” in English.

Sbahle responded to her mother by saying that she is not fat, but is actually fit and of healthy weight.

“Me: ‘Woza phela sdudla uzogqoka (Come on, fattie, get dressed).’

“Sbahle: ‘I’m not sdudla mommy, ngondlekile. (I’m not fat mommy, I’m fit),” she wrote.

The toddler’s hilarious reaction had several social media users in stitches. Many also praised Ntando for being a fantastic mother and serving goals with her daughter.

See some of the reactions below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ntando Duma’s daughter, Sbahle Mzizi, receives goodie bag from Bonang Matheba 31.7.2020
Ntando Duma’s daughter’s Zozibuni Tunzi-inspired haircut is adorable 14.7.2020
Ntando’s daughter’s reaction to gift is totes adorbs 17.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 