People are convinced Bontle and Priddy Ugly’s baby girl resembles her aunt Candice

Kaunda Selisho
Afrika Moloi and Candice Modiselle | Images: Instagram

Forget trying to figure out which parent she looks like, Bontle and Priddy’s fans believe little Afrika is the spitting image of her aunt.

After months of obscuring her face in images, celebrity couple Bontle Modiselle-Moloi and Ricardo ‘Priddy Ugly’ Moloi have finally shown the world their baby girl, Afrika Moloi’s face.

 

While many couldn’t figure out which one of her parents she looks like, there is a growing number of people who believe she looks more like her aunt, Candice Modiselle.

The couple welcomed their first child together late last year and have been together for close to a decade.

Priddy Ugly and Bontle also hosted an intimate ceremony a few months prior to the arrival of their child where they said their vows and made things official.

They currently run a joint YouTube account called Ha Moloi where they discuss all things life, love and family.

