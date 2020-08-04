People are convinced Bontle and Priddy Ugly’s baby girl resembles her aunt Candice

After months of obscuring her face in images, celebrity couple Bontle Modiselle-Moloi and Ricardo ‘Priddy Ugly’ Moloi have finally shown the world their baby girl, Afrika Moloi’s face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MaAfrika Moloi (@bontle.modiselle) on Aug 3, 2020 at 3:37am PDT

While many couldn’t figure out which one of her parents she looks like, there is a growing number of people who believe she looks more like her aunt, Candice Modiselle.

Baby Afrika looks like her aunt @CandieModiselle ????????❤ she's soo nunu's. — IG: vivisoyz ???? (@iNkanyezii) August 2, 2020

Second picture though Mamane Candice aja a tsoha. Yoo she's adorable❤️???????? — Tebello Kholopo (@tebello_k) August 3, 2020

Wow she's soooooo pretty nana. Ufana no Candice — Zodwa (@Ntombizothando) August 1, 2020

Oh nana ???????? She looks like aunty @CandieModiselle ????????❤️ — Rea. (@rea_kokoali) August 1, 2020

Right ???? — Enchanted Song (@CuloSims) August 1, 2020

She is too nunus she looks like her aunt Candice well y'all look like.. — Tsholo Mashao (@tsholo_mashao) August 1, 2020

The couple welcomed their first child together late last year and have been together for close to a decade.

Priddy Ugly and Bontle also hosted an intimate ceremony a few months prior to the arrival of their child where they said their vows and made things official.

They currently run a joint YouTube account called Ha Moloi where they discuss all things life, love and family.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.