Singer-songwriter Zoe Modiga has come a long way since she was first introduced to South Africans on The Voice SA.

Modiga was a contestant on the first season of reality singing competition in 2016 and made it to the top eight.

The multitalented artist has since released two successful albums: her debut in 2017 titled Yellow: The Novel and her latest one, Inganekwane.

