Ntando Duma’s daughter, Sbahle Mzizi, receives goodie bag from Bonang Matheba

The little girl’s sweet reaction prompted Bonang to respond with: ‘My heart is bursting.’

Ntando Duma’s daughter, Sbahle Mzizi, is one of the most popular child celebrities in South Africa.

The three-year-old actually has over 635,000 followers on Instagram and is shaping up to be a rising star.

She further proved her star power when she received a coveted goodie bag from Bonang Matheba.

The social media giveaway was to promote her upcoming two-part documentary, A Very Bonang Year, which premieres on SABC 1 on 1 August 2020.

Sbahle joined other local influencers and celebrities who received the goodie bag, including actresses Buhle Samuels and Natasha Thahane.

A video posted to her Instagram page shows that the little girl’s goodie bag was specifically tailored for her as it contained a pink teddy bear.

Bonang responded to the video by commenting: ““Leadership! My heart is bursting. We love you Princess.”

This is a special surprise delivery for me. Thank you very much Aunty @bonang_m ???????? #AveryBonangYear

