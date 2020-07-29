Celebs & viral 29.7.2020 01:52 pm

Gigi Hadid renovated her NYC apartment and the internet isn’t impressed

Citizen reporter
US model Gigi Hadid. Picture: Angela Weiss / AFP

‘I wish I could unsee these pictures of Gigi’s apartment.’

American model Gigi Hadid shared a virtual tour of her home with the world, and fans are not impressed.

She recently renovated her luxury apartment in New York City, but social media users believe she needs to work on her interior decorating skills.

The 25-year-old, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, posted a series of photos of her home to Instagram over the weekend.

“Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project/dream spot,” she wrote.

“Of course, it all came together right before quarantining out of the city … but I’m excited for the time I’ll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a lil help from some of my favorite creatives.”

The model has been staying on her family farm with her sister Bella and partner Zayn during the coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter users have mocked Gigi’s unusual design choices, which include kitchen cabinets filled with rainbow pasta, billiard balls in a fruit bowl, a bathroom decorated with New Yorker magazine covers and a giant ballpoint pen.

Take a lot at some of the reactions and decide for yourself:

