Gigi Hadid renovated her NYC apartment and the internet isn’t impressed

American model Gigi Hadid shared a virtual tour of her home with the world, and fans are not impressed.

She recently renovated her luxury apartment in New York City, but social media users believe she needs to work on her interior decorating skills.

The 25-year-old, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, posted a series of photos of her home to Instagram over the weekend.

“Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project/dream spot,” she wrote.

“Of course, it all came together right before quarantining out of the city … but I’m excited for the time I’ll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a lil help from some of my favorite creatives.”

The model has been staying on her family farm with her sister Bella and partner Zayn during the coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter users have mocked Gigi’s unusual design choices, which include kitchen cabinets filled with rainbow pasta, billiard balls in a fruit bowl, a bathroom decorated with New Yorker magazine covers and a giant ballpoint pen.

Take a lot at some of the reactions and decide for yourself:

Gigi Hadid’s house looks like the one I designed on Animal Crossing when I was 9 https://t.co/xNO9lKaTMz — Tadhg (@TadhgBrowne) July 27, 2020

gigi hadid’s inedible dyed pasta cabinet facades ruined my day pic.twitter.com/KshoowuMuT — ???? (@whysimonewhy) July 26, 2020

The carpeted stairway to hell aka Chevy bumper art and Sweeney Todd glam chair ???????? pic.twitter.com/zAnGKHTVSC — Brodie Lancaster (@brodielancaster) July 26, 2020

what’s the most haunted part of Gigi Hadid’s house: the pasta cabinet doors, the bowl of pool balls in the kitchen, or the chair at the vanity pic.twitter.com/9jsoNNm6Cq — allison (very normal) (@allisongeroi) July 27, 2020

Help please!! I keep on clicking to see Gigi Hadid’s photos of her apartment but it keeps taking me to a hostel pic.twitter.com/KVjeH3o4uz — cgsacroug (@cgsacroug) July 28, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.