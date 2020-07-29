Linda Mtoba ecstatic over her and daughter’s Huggies billboard

Linda Mtoba is over the moon after seeing that her Huggies billboards are out across South Africa,

The actress and her daughter were announced as ambassadors for the brand in May 2020. Linda marked the appointment by showing the world what her baby girl, known only as Bean to the public, looks like.

Linda recently took to Instagram to share a picture of the two of them standing under a billboard of their Huggies advertisement in her hometown Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal.

The former Isibaya actress is seen holding her nine-month daughter as she points at the billboard of them. The beautiful moment was captured by her husband, Steven Meyer.

“I can’t wrap my head around this, there’s billboards of myself and Bean around the country,” she wrote.

“What an honor thank you to our Huggies SA family. If you see us give us a shout.

“This one is Emlazi (Mangosuthu Highway), where I’m from and where I was raised. I felt it’s important for it to be there.”

Linda has received an overwhelming number of comments from numerous celebrities congratulating her, including Gail Mabalane, Khanya Mkangisa, Busisiwe “Cici” Thwala, Thickleeyonce, Zenande Mfenyana and Lalla Hirayama.

These were some of the comments on Instagram:

Jessica Nkosi: “Beautiful mama!!!”

Zola Nombona: “This moment here. Congratulations Linds.”

DJ Zinhle: “Ahhhh congratulations!”

Zulu Mkhathini: “Beautiful, proud of you two.”

Nkateko “Takkies” Dinwiddy: “So beautiful. Congratulations beautiful.”

Kenyan actress Catherine Kamau-Karanja: “Awwww so cute congratulations Linda.”

