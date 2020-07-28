Former ‘Muvhango’ actor Candy Moloi passes on

Legendary actor Candy Moloi has passed on, SABC News has reported. The news of her passing was reportedly confirmed by Muvhango creator Duma Ka Ndlovu on Tuesday evening.

BREAKING NEWS | Actress Candy Moloi has passed away. The news of her passing were confirmed by Muvhango creator, Duma Ka Ndlovu. pic.twitter.com/cysTQQkTMP — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 28, 2020

Moloi is best known for her role as Vho Makhadzi, with actor Florence Masebe playing the character of her daughter, Humbulani, in the SABC2 soapie Muvhango.

Moloi is the mother of Lerato Zah, who also played the character of Refiloe on Muvhango.

Zah recently celebrated her mother on social media with a heartfelt message.

She wrote: “These two beauties beside me are the sovereigns of my heart, the loves of my life and the beats of my heart. These are my besties… I am because they are. They are love personified. My love for them knows no measures. Dear, God please bless them both abundantly for me. ♥️????♥️ Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful Mama (My Queen Candy).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lerato ‘Zah’ (@lerato_zah) on May 10, 2020 at 10:44am PDT

Condolences have been pouring in on social media, with Florence Masebe writing: “Lufu a lu shoni [death has no shame]” following the news of Moloi’s passing.

Lufu a lu shoni. — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) July 28, 2020

