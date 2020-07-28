Celebs & viral 28.7.2020 01:53 pm

Tributes pour in for ‘Skeem Saam’ actor and radio host Karabo Mokhubela

Yasmeen Sewnarain
Tributes pour in for ‘Skeem Saam’ actor and radio host Karabo Mokhubela

Karabo Mokhubela as Jazzy T in 'Skeem Saam'. Picture: SABC 1

Deputy director for South African government digital media Senzi Nguubane recalled on Facebook the last assignment she did with Mokhubela at the GCIS Radio Studio.

Karabo Mokhubela passed away at the age of 40 on 26 July 2020 and we look back at his life and career.

Details of his death have not yet been revealed but fans and friends have taken to social media to remember him.

Mokhubela was born in April 1980 and was best known for his role as Jazzy T in the drama series Skeem Saam, which has been broadcast on SABC 1 since 2011.

He was a music producer on the popular soapie and starred as the onscreen boyfriend of Bontle, played by actress Keamogetswe Leburu.

Mokhubela was also a radio presenter for Impact Radio, a Christian community radio station based in Pretoria.

Leburu expressed her sadness and shock at the loss of the talented performer.

“I’m still in disbelief,” she said.

She also honoured him with a post that read: “RIP to my onscreen boyfriend. I will always miss you hun.”

Spokesperson for the department of basic education Elijah Mhlanga paid tribute to the late actor.

“Saddened by the sudden passing of a colleague Karabo Lance Makhubela from GCIS who was responsible for radio and live streaming for Ministers. What a gentle soul.

“This is the man who always supported me to ensure that the technical aspects of media briefings we did at GCIS were spot on. Rest in peace broer. Your energy will be missed dearly. Your love for radio was on another level,” said Mhlanga.

The National Community Radio Forum (NCRF) released a statement on the passing of Mokhubela, saying he was a terrific radio presenter and it was an honour to have worked with him for almost a decade.

“Karabo Lance’s passing is a huge loss for the community media centre,” said NCRF president Xola Nozewu.

KwaZulu-Natal radio station Inanda FM also paid respects to Mokhubela with a picture of him shaking hands with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Deputy director for South African government digital media Senzi Nguubane recalled on Facebook the last assignment she did with Mokhubela at the GCIS Radio Studio, saying it was a real pleasure to work with him.

She also thanked Mokhubela for his contributions to the radio community in South Africa and said she would not forget the conversation they had after the show.

Read her tribute below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Skeem Saam’ actor Karabo Mokhubela passes away 27.7.2020
Education dept moves to allay virus fears, Motshekga to meet MECs 1.7.2020
Education dept warns schools against opening too soon 7.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 