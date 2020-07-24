DJ Zinhle attacked by Instagram hackers

Local celebrities are increasingly having their social media accounts hacked, with some even being asked to pay a ransom fee to get their accounts back.

Celebs who have been hacked in SA include, among others, Bonang Matheba, Babes Wodumo, Cassper Nyovest, LootLove and, just last week – Metro FM radio presenter Pearl Modiadie.

Last night, DJ Zinhle also had her Instagram business account (@ERAbyDJZinhle) hacked but said her team were hard at work fixing the problem.

woke up feeling so proud of this brand… @ERAbyDJZinhle is such a dope brand. https://t.co/kZENTX5P8M pic.twitter.com/lD0vx2UdqZ — #URaMiracle #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) July 21, 2020

Zinhle is very business-minded and also just last month launched a hugely successful Covid-19 face mask range with her five-year-old daughter Kairo and in partnership with Jireh Wellness.

