DJ Zinhle attacked by Instagram hackers

Hayden Horner

The ‘Umlilo’ hitmaker is now the latest celebrity victim of the cyber syndicate.

Local celebrities are increasingly having their social media accounts hacked, with some even being asked to pay a ransom fee to get their accounts back.

Celebs who have been hacked in SA include, among others, Bonang Matheba, Babes Wodumo, Cassper Nyovest, LootLove and, just last week – Metro FM radio presenter Pearl Modiadie.

Last night, DJ Zinhle also had her Instagram business account (@ERAbyDJZinhle) hacked but said her team were hard at work fixing the problem.

Zinhle and Kairo in their recently launched face mask range.

Zinhle is very business-minded and also just last month launched a hugely successful Covid-19 face mask range with her five-year-old daughter Kairo and in partnership with Jireh Wellness.

