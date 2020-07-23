PICS: ‘Skeem Saam’ actor Eric Macheru shares first pictures of adorable son

Eric Macheru has left social media users gushing over his son after sharing some snaps of him.
He is best known for playing the role of successful lawyer Leeto Maputla in Skeem Skaam, which is the second most-watched in South Africa.
The actor first revealed in December 2019 that he and his long-term girlfriend, Claudia, were expecting their first child.
Eric took to Instagram then to share a stunning image of his bae with a growing baby bump.
He has recently shared pictures of their little bundle of joy, Marvin Francis Macheru, who is all grown up and super adorable!
It is unclear when Claudi gave birth but this is the first time the couple has introduced their son to the world.
Several celebrities including Thapelo Mokoena, Mome Maleqwa Mahlangu, Thato “TT” Mbha, Dr Alexander Faizí Rawháni, Neo Ramitshana, Okmalumkoolkat and Shoki Mmola have gushed over the pictures.
Many others, including fans, also congratulated the couple and couldn’t stop talking about how cute their son is.
See the first public pictures of baby Marvin below:
King Marvin Francis Macheru. Hello world????????. ????KING????
