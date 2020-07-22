Why AKA doesn’t need gigs to survive

Despite joking about being “down to his last million,” AKA has reassured fans that his bank balance is doing just fine despite the moratorium on events and live artist performances.

This after the rapper criticised the silence of people we call “OGs” in the music industry and questioned the department of sports, arts and culture regarding their plans for financially supporting those working in the music and entertainment space during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

What plan is there in place for the performing arts? Musicians, DJ’s and so forth? … https://t.co/909U1Axkam — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 14, 2020

Remember that we are still under a National State of Disaster. When the Minister is ready to pronounce on specific sub-sectors, as per the Disaster Management Act, he will do so accordingly. For now, the latest Gazetted Directions are clear. — Masechaba Ndlovu ???????? (@MasechabaNdlovu) July 14, 2020

All these people we call “OG’s” in the music industry are quiet as FUCK with regards to how to lead us during this pandemic. An absolute void of leadership. What is to become of our artists and their livelihoods? — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 14, 2020

A fan speculated that the rapper’s concern may be personal due to the current circumstances to which he (jokingly?) responded:

Yah well, I’m down to my last million. So yeah I’m panicking. https://t.co/QvUrl2jtVQ — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 14, 2020

He then added that he was just doing his part to fight for those who may not be able to fight for themselves.

100% … everything isn’t always about me. Just because I’m comfortable doesn’t mean I shouldn’t fight for others. https://t.co/CCTfduj0t8 — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 19, 2020

A Twitter user then reminded the artist that he once made a crass, classist statement about what people could and could not afford. And in true AKA fashion, he responded in a similar fashion and reminded her that he did not “depend on gigs to survive”.

Sorry to break it to you, but I don’t depend on gigs to survive. I made my lamb stew with a nice Pinotage this evening. Now look at you. ???? https://t.co/IHNTzUxi5q — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 19, 2020

This is true, as the artist has played his part in many a brand endorsement in addition to working out a deal with Cruz Vodka that saw him enjoy his fair share of the profits (back when alcohol sales were still allowed).

According to a press release issued shortly after the deal was struck: “This exclusive partnership is the first of its kind in Africa, ranking on the same level as international deals for Sean Combs’ partnership with Ciroc and 50 Cents’ with Vitamin Water.

“Under the terms of this partnership agreement, AKA is going beyond the typical endorser/ambassador role to share in the vodka’s profit split per bottle sold throughout Africa – a game-changer in the South African spirit beverage industry.”

Among his brand deals has been brand work for Reebok that saw him release a special track for the brand called ‘Practice’ and his own branded shoe design titled the SneAKA.

View this post on Instagram Have a nice day ???? A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) on Mar 10, 2020 at 12:56am PDT

The rapper also enjoys a hefty cheque from all the royalties collected for all the airplay his various hits receive.

Not to mention the brief appearance his made on his ex-girlfriend Bonang Matheba’s reality show, in addition to his own show The Braai Show which airs on his AKA TV app. An app that features in-app purchases for the rapper’s most devoted fans.

So when the rapper says he’s doing well financially, he means it.

