Naked women, an apology and the SK Khoza drama

Trending for all the wrong reasons is Sthembiso “SK” Khoza who on Monday evening issued an apology for video footage which surfaced showing the actor in a compromised position, partying with naked women.

Video footage of the women trended on social media over the weekend, with most questioning the reasons behind the actions. SK Khoza was later linked to the footage by a hoodie which he once shared on his Instagram page.

SK Khosa allegedly caught on a video at a sex party. In a explicit video that has gone viral with The Queen actor is allegedly seen in the company of three naked ladies in what looks like a house party. He is currently dating Pabee Moganedi #TheQueenMzansi #SkKhoza pic.twitter.com/QZUhyy2Iz8 — Rallinca News (@RallincaNews) July 19, 2020

More investigations fingered Khoza at the scene of the crime as he is seen singing while in the embrace of one of the women.

The footage trended at the weekend, with some angered at the star’s disregard for the pandemic.

The actor plays the character of a womaniser on The Queen, with most social media users questioning if he was just like his character in real life.

In the apology, the actor wrote: “Inappropriate video images of myself were leaked online and I would like to profusely apologise to my family, friends, employers and fans for embarrassing them and myself. I have put Shona Ferguson (FergusonFilms), my family, and Mzansimagic in a position I totally regret.

“My actions were unacceptable, I beg for forgiveness. I take full responsibility, especially at a time we are faced with a serious pandemic. I should have made better decisions. I need to do better. To everyone I have disappointed and hurt, I am truly sorry.”

This past weekend, ,inappropriate video images of myself were leaked online and I would like to profusely apologize to… Posted by SK on Monday, July 20, 2020

Most on social media have come out criticising the actor and the women for their actions.

I guess SK Khoza really took Shaka into reality???????????? yeer pic.twitter.com/Jk1zKFHfXk — Insimb’ endala???????????? (@Iam_lwandile) July 17, 2020

They are prolly gonna kill SK Khoza’s character again on The Queen soon as that video makes rounds… naye what was he doing? ???????? — Dineo Ori Mashamba® (@DineoDeeMash2) July 17, 2020

Here’s #Shaka‘s apology about his shenanigans over the weekend in a leaked video with naked girls.Pity y’all won’t see the #jacuzzi one.Let’s see if how #TheQueenMzanzi bosses will take it… pic.twitter.com/IiTOCV0cxI — Sundowns _Fanatic ???? ???? ???? (@Fantastic_SoLo) July 20, 2020



