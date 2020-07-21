‘My actions were unacceptable’ says SK Khoza after leaked videos with naked women

Sthembiso SK Khoza has apologised after videos of him and friends at an alleged sex party were leaked on social media on Friday.

In the videos, Khoza can be seen dancing and walking around the room with naked women, while others twerk.

On Monday, Khoza apologised for the “inappropriate” videos.

He said: “Inappropriate video images of myself were leaked online and I would like to profusely apologise to my family, friends, employers and fans for embarrassing them and myself. I have put (FergusonFilms), my family, and @Mzansimagic in a position I totally regret.

“My actions were unacceptable, I beg for forgiveness. I take full responsibility, especially at a time we are faced with a serious pandemic. I should have made better decisions. I need to do better. To everyone I have disappointed and hurt, I am truly sorry.”

My actions were unacceptable, I beg for forgiveness. I take full responsibility, especially at a time we are faced with a serious pandemic. I should have made better decisions. I need to do better. To everyone I have disappointed and hurt, I am truly sorry ???????? — Sthembiso SK Khoza (@SKcoza) July 20, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.