Veteran actor Allen Booi passes on

Veteran actor Allen Booi has passed on, a Johannesburg-based management company, Trinity Management has announced.

Booi reportedly passed on at his Johannesburg home this morning.

“It’s of great sadness to announce that Actor Allen Booi passed on this morning at his JHB house. His family will issue statement and further information,” said Trinity Management.

It’s of great sadness to announce that Actor Allen Booi passed on this morning at his JHB house. His family will issue statement and further information #RIPAllenBooi pic.twitter.com/9GiBQTVFCh — Trinity Management (@TrinityManageSA) July 20, 2020

Booi is known for shows such as Tsha Tsha, Isidingo, Intersexions, Intsika, and Looking for Love.

Tributes have been pouring in for the actor since news of his passing broke out.

The legendary actor Allen Booi passed on this morning We would like to extend our sincere condolences to family & friends. He was well known for his roles on TV shows like Tsha Tsha, Igazi, Isidingo, Zone 14, After Nine, Generations, Backstage amongst others. #RIPAllenBooi pic.twitter.com/wWcObCDnkJ — TV Mzansi (@TvMzansi) July 20, 2020

Rest in power tat' Allen Booi. Some of us know him from Hlala kwabafileyo as bab' Gagashe. What a great actor. pic.twitter.com/GDFQH1hVA0 — ???? TM ???????? (@YoungAchieverSA) July 20, 2020

When I see Tatu Allen Booi @NaakMusiQ comes to mind as (Bantu) on Igazi????????????????. Rest in Peace Allen Booi???? pic.twitter.com/IjvqY4HsrL — Prof Bantu Bhungane???? (@bantu_bhungane) July 20, 2020

Another hail of sadness as multilingual veteran actor Baba Allen Booi succumbs to death… Rest in peace????????#RIPAllenBooi Inanda 88.4 Fm News#Keepingyouinformed#Informativeandprecise pic.twitter.com/N1uRhgLQRT — Inanda FM (@inanda884fm) July 20, 2020

Legendary actor #AllenBooi died on Monday at his JHB home pic.twitter.com/z9OxrstRtN — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 20, 2020

