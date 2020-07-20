Veteran actor Allen Booi passes on

Veteran actor Allen Booi has passed on, a Johannesburg-based management company, Trinity Management has announced.
Booi reportedly passed on at his Johannesburg home this morning.
“It’s of great sadness to announce that Actor Allen Booi passed on this morning at his JHB house. His family will issue statement and further information,” said Trinity Management.
Booi is known for shows such as Tsha Tsha, Isidingo, Intersexions, Intsika, and Looking for Love.
Tributes have been pouring in for the actor since news of his passing broke out.
