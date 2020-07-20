Sjava’s dinner date raises eyebrows after he compliments another woman’s cooking

Sjava is in hot water after he complimented another woman for cooking him an amazing dinner.

He took to Twitter after midnight to thank his friend’s wife for the enjoyable meal, saying: “Tonight I ate ukudla okuphekwe unkosikaz kamfowethu kwehla esiphundu siyabonga bhungane wakhetha Mfowethu (Tonight I ate food cooked by my friend’s wife. It was delicious, thank you).”

Tonight i ate ukudla okuphekwe unkosikaz kamfowethu kwehla esiphundu siyabonga bhungane wakhetha Mfowethu ???????? — Sjava indlalifa (@Sjava_atm) July 18, 2020

Social media users were shocked at the tweet, with many trying to delve deeper into its meaning.

Some speculated the rapper was being unfaithful because he was thinking about another woman’s cooking early in the middle of the night. Others said they saw nothing wrong in showing appreciation and that it was good to be thankful.

One of the main questions on everyone’s mind was: Where was Sjava’s wife while he was enjoying another woman’s meal?

Not much is known about Sjava’s wife; he has only ever introduced her once, during his ‘One Night With Sjava’ concert in Tshwane last year. And even that didn’t go down too well as he was allegedly dating Lady Zamar while he was married.

These were some of the reactions on social media:

“Bhuthi upass 12 manje wena ubhizi ucabanga umfaz kamfowenu (Brother it’s past 12 and you’re busy thinking about your friend’s wife.)”

Bhuthi upass 12 manje wena ubhizi ucabanga umfaz kamfowenu???????? pic.twitter.com/swKleQxRwU — ????Jijiji_ZN???????????? (@JijijiZN) July 18, 2020

“And how long have you been eating that food?”

Hay hay hay Ndlalifa kanti benikudla skhathi sini loko kudla? pic.twitter.com/hb3hJhcIDS — ????Motion????❌???? (@VmotionE) July 18, 2020

“Vele umfazi kamfowenu uphaka ngaleskhathi (So your friend’s wife dishes up at this time).”

Vele umfazi kamfowenu uphaka ngaleskhathi pic.twitter.com/CzQcNxqWN6 — ThabisoZN☆ (@ThabisoBles) July 18, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.