SA veteran actress Elize Cawood passes away aged 68

South African veteran actress Elize Cawood has died after battling lung cancer since September 2019.

Cawood’s daughter, Jenna Dunster, confirmed she passed away on Saturday morning around 9.19am in a post on Facebook.

“She was diagnosed with lung cancer in September and fought gracefully until the end,” Dunster said.

“She was in no pain when she passed and both me and my father were there with her.

“Our worlds will never be the same without her – but we celebrate the exquisite human being that she was.”

In her post, Dunster also thanked everyone for their love and support.

“We truly appreciate it, but we would like some privacy during this time. Much love from my dad, Wilson Dunster and me,” she added.

Cawood was known for her roles in theatre productions and shows such as Binnelanders and Isidingo. She also starred in several local movies including Liefling; Dis Ek, Anna; and Die Wonderwerker.

Messages of condolences have been pouring in for the star on social media, with many describing her as an extraordinary person who had a beautiful heart.

Actor Grant Swanby said: “I am so deeply, deeply saddened by the passing of Elize Cawood (Dunster) this morning. My heartfelt condolences to Wilson, Jenna and family.

“She was extraordinary … ask anyone who ever met her! We truly have lost a gem of a human being today and the world is a lesser place without her in it.”

