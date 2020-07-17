Author and athlete Letshego Zulu answers our mom questions

Author, businesswoman, speaker, athlete and mom Letshego Zulu shares what the biggest joy snatcher is in the journey of motherhood. When she is not sharing her journey in a her book I Choose To Live, she is sharing it here with us.

Being a mom is… the greatest gift I have ever received.

The last time I gagged because of my kid was when she… hahaha!! I don’t gag easily so no memory comes to mind. FYI I was once a contestant on Fear Factor where I took part in many gross activities. That prepared me for the future.

The last time I cried was when my child… asked me when Daddy is coming to visit us.

My advice to other moms would be… don’t sweat the small stuff and don’t cry over spilt milk, just get a towel and wipe it up.

My favourite part about being a mom is… imparting knowledge on my daughter and watching her put it to good use. Simple things such as good manners 😉

The biggest challenge is… dealing with a toddler who has her own ideas and wants to use them at the most opportune times. I never want to suppress her thoughts and ideas yet I want to channel her in what I believe to be the right direction.

My biggest mom guilt is when… I bribe her with toys in order to get her to do something she doesn’t want to do. Her love language is gifts so I always get my way.

My success as a parent is measured by… witnessing my child confidently thrive in things expected of her age and sometimes things above her age.

The most important affirmation I say to my child is… you can be anything you want to be.

The most important behaviour/attitude I mirror for my child is… bravery and confidence.

My work-life balance as a working mum is… challenging but attainable. I have a schedule to help me balance it all.

I hate when other moms… compare their children’s abilities. Comparison can be a joy snatcher.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.