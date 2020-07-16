Prince Kaybee tells Maphorisa to stop being weak

The race for the SAMA26 awards is quickly heating up with musos exchanging fiery blows on social media. The Scorpion Kings duo Maphorisa and Kabza da Small were seemingly less than impressed with the exclusion of fellow popular artists and got into a social media spat with Kaybee.

Maphorisa and Kabza De Small’s partnership has yielded great gains with them dominating the Best Collaboration category with three SAMA26 nods featuring them on Akulaleki by Samthing Soweto; Love You Tonight by MFR Souls and Tender Love by Sha Sha.

Prince Kaybee has nine SAMA26 nominations, making him the most nominated this year. These nominations are for Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Best Produced Album, Best Dance Album for ‘Re Mmino’ and Best Collaboration for Fetch Your Life featuring Msaki.

Maphorisa commented on what they viewed as unfair nominations by tweeting: “We need online awards where everyone can vote and be a part of. This thing of 5 people sitting on a table *sic* and choosing their favourite artist must end ke m***pa.”

They further accused the SAMAs of killing an African child’s dream.

ke sharp ka di SAMA Fuck them We need online awards where everyone can vote and be a part of. This thing of 5 people sitting on a table and choosing their favorite artists must end ke Masipa its killing an african child’s dream last year u fucked up Mlindo the vocalist — Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) July 10, 2020

Prince Kaybee, who follows the kings on social media responded: “SubaWeak.”

SubaWeak… https://t.co/YIa0BFDrT9 — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 11, 2020



Maphorisa said he was tweeting on behalf of Limpopo artists who got cheated.

iam nominated ko di Sama n i dnt give a fuck about them Koko

Love u tonight

akulaleki etc. But wat about Mas Music,Shasha,Master Kg, Makhadzi, King Monada its a a lot, real talk #SAMA26MustFall — Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) July 11, 2020

Prine Kaybee appeared to ignore the jabs and reminded his followers that he had nine nominations even asking: “Who’s your daddy?” and alluding to his new video Hosh, which is dropping tomorrow.

NINE nominations at the #Sama26…, Whos your Daddy?????#HoshVisualsDroppingFriday — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 15, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.