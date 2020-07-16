Celebs & viral 16.7.2020 11:59 am

Prince Kaybee tells Maphorisa to stop being weak

Thami Kwazi
Prince Kaybee tells Maphorisa to stop being weak

Prince Kaybee

A twitter beef seems to be brewing between Amapiano kings DJ Maphorisa, Kabza da Small and DJ Prince Kaybee.

The race for the SAMA26 awards is quickly heating up with musos exchanging fiery blows on social media. The Scorpion Kings duo Maphorisa and Kabza da Small were seemingly less than impressed with the exclusion of fellow popular artists and got into a social media spat with Kaybee.

Maphorisa and Kabza De Small’s partnership has yielded great gains with them dominating the Best Collaboration category with three SAMA26 nods featuring them on Akulaleki by Samthing Soweto; Love You Tonight by MFR Souls and Tender Love by Sha Sha.

Prince Kaybee has nine SAMA26 nominations, making him the most nominated this year. These nominations are for Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Best Produced Album, Best Dance Album for ‘Re Mmino’ and Best Collaboration for Fetch Your Life featuring Msaki.

Maphorisa commented on what they viewed as unfair nominations by tweeting: “We need online awards where everyone can vote and be a part of. This thing of 5 people sitting on a table *sic* and choosing their favourite artist must end ke m***pa.”

They further accused the SAMAs of killing an African child’s dream.

Prince Kaybee, who follows the kings on social media responded: “SubaWeak.”


Maphorisa said he was tweeting on behalf of Limpopo artists who got cheated.

Prine Kaybee appeared to ignore the jabs and reminded his followers that he had nine nominations even asking: “Who’s your daddy?” and alluding to his new video Hosh, which is dropping tomorrow.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Joburg duo sings the lockdown blues away from their roof 15.7.2020
Troll tells Lady Zamar she’s no Brenda Fassie 15.7.2020
Sha Sha gets dragged for DJ Maphorisa’s SAMA flex 13.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 