Somizi slams fake social media accounts

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Somizi. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Somizi has had it with fake Facebook accounts under his name.

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has exposed fake social media accounts under his name.

The star seems to have had enough of accounts on Facebook using his name and image and sharing controversial statements.

A Twitter user posted a long statement shared on Facebook, from someone believed to be Somizi, on his thoughts of the Will and Jada Pinkett Smith “entanglement” and the cheating scandal between Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali.

The fake account shared their thoughts and opinions basically shaming women for their indiscretions in a marriage or relationship.

Somizi said this was a fake account, tweeting: “People have energy… my real account on Facebook is SOMIZI BUYANI.”

He alerted people of five fake accounts on his Instagram that were not under his name.

