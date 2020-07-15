AKA cashes in on his Covid-19 journey with new show

Remember AKA’s promise to share his recovery journey with everyone while in self-isolation “as he aims to be as transparent as possible about his journey with Covid-19”?

Well, he wasn’t kidding. Not only has the rapper found a way to share his self-isolation journey with as many people as possible, but he has also managed to find a way to get a TV deal of sorts out of it.

From today onwards, fans can watch AKA’s Covid-19 diaries which will start airing today on MTV Base (DStv channel 322) and BET (DStv channel 135).

“I just beat Coronavirus’ ass like it owed me money. Wait … ???? … It does owe me money!!! Praise God, and thank you @nelli_tembe for all the hard work,” posted AKA in reference to his 21-year-old girlfriend on Wednesday.

“Here’s the timeline of Covid-19 destruction: Thursday 02 July – 1st symptoms. (Sore throat & headache, and fever) Tuesday 07 July (Tested for Covid-19) Friday 10th July (Test Results Positive) 16th of July( last day of two-week isolation and recovery) …” he added.

You can catch AKA’s Covid-19 diaries at 5pm on Newsish on MTV Base and during the 9:30pm break on BET starting today (15 July 2020).

