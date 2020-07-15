Black Coffee resumes world tour, jets off to St. Tropez

While life has come to a halt for some, it goes on for DJ Black Coffee and Euphonik who recently travelled to the French Riviera town of St. Tropez to party up a storm with the locals.

The performance, celebrating the reopening of the popular Shellona in St Tropez, was the first performance of his international tour which has now resumed after a brief hiatus due to the pandemic.

According to a recent report by Times Live, St. Tropez opened to non-European tourists and performers at the beginning of the month and Shellona opened this week, kicking things off with DJ sets from Black Coffee and Euphonik who now goes by his birth name ‘Themba’.

Black Coffee’s trip comes just as his soon-to-be ex-wife, Enhle Mbali Mlothswa, revealed her Covid-19 diagnosis.

“I also tested positive for Covid as careful as I am. They even make fun of me on set. Yesterday was [one of] the worst days, I was pretty sure my chest would give in. I gave myself permission to heal and also to ask for help. In that I got so much revelation to my third and final cleansing in my 30s allow me to introduce you to Enhle Mbali, the girl I left and forget in her 20s, boo where have you been. Feels great???? let’s get it,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday.

