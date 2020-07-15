I was pretty sure my chest would give in- Enhle Mbali tests positive for Covid-19

Enhle Mbali who is estranged from husband Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” took to her Instagram account to notify her followers that she has tested positive for Covid-19.
The actress and mother who is currently embroiled in a very public divorce from international DJ Black Coffee explained that she had a tough year saying she had tested positive for the virus, writing: “I also tested positive for covid as careful as I am…”.
She also spoke in her post about having a tough past 3 years saying she was mistreated on set and also alluded to being on cheated on.
Enhle Mbali is one of a string of celebs who have tested positive for the virus including AKA, Brian Themba and Simphiwe Dana.
Alluding to the Jada and Will Smith’s Red Table Talk interview she added that she realised that she was in control of how she allowed people to treat her.
Read the full post here:
The last 3 years have been testing. Emotionally, physically and mentally. I have been through so many life changes and I’m greatfull as the universe continues to show me my greatness , even when it was being viciously striped away from me, and none existent finish lines were being drawn on the ground and removed just before I reach them, the spirit of hopelessness would knock at my door reminding me of my unhappiness. I had to have some real conversations with myself aon how ,why, I was forgetting me. I found the answers and when I did life began, 2020 was that year for me . People will loose it but this is my best year. Was listening to Jader and understood for the first time how we allow people to treat us the way they do, I have always known I am not a victim and don’t act the part,but now more than ever I understand no one else gives permission but yourself. People lie in your names sake. They will cheat, mistreat you , allow others to mistreat you only because you give them permission. I also tested positive for covid as careful as I am . They even make fun of me on set. Yesterday was the worst days, I was pretty sure my chest would give in , I gave myself permission to heal and also to ask for help . In that I got so much revelation to my third and final cleansing in my 30s allow me to introduce you to Enhle Mbali the girl I left and forget in her 20s , boo where have you been. Feels great???? let’s get it. #EMPRESSENHLE????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????. Sincerely yours Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa
