I was pretty sure my chest would give in- Enhle Mbali tests positive for Covid-19

Enhle Mbali who is estranged from husband Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” took to her Instagram account to notify her followers that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

The actress and mother who is currently embroiled in a very public divorce from international DJ Black Coffee explained that she had a tough year saying she had tested positive for the virus, writing: “I also tested positive for covid as careful as I am…”.

She also spoke in her post about having a tough past 3 years saying she was mistreated on set and also alluded to being on cheated on.

Enhle Mbali is one of a string of celebs who have tested positive for the virus including AKA, Brian Themba and Simphiwe Dana.

Alluding to the Jada and Will Smith’s Red Table Talk interview she added that she realised that she was in control of how she allowed people to treat her.

Read the full post here:

