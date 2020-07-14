Bonang Matheba returns to SABC 1 with new reality show ‘A Very Bonang Year’

Bonang Matheba will be gracing our television screens in a highly-anticipated upcoming show.

The media personality, who was a presenter on Live AMP in 2007, teased fans last year that she would be returning to SABC 1 for a new reality show.

A Very Bonang Year is set to premiere on Saturday, 1 August at 6pm on SABC 1.

The partly-scripted series will go behind-the-scenes of her glamourous and busy life, including how she is figuring out her move to the USA.

A Very Bonang Year: The 2-part Special…. Premieres Saturday, August 1st 2020 at 6pm on @Official_SABC1! See you there….????????????❤️???? pic.twitter.com/znkAUv6SRu — Bonang Matheba ???? (@bonang_m) July 14, 2020

Viewers can also look forward to watching a documentary that she co-produced and starred in called Public Figure.

Speaking on why she chose the channel to showcase her work, Bonang said: “I started my radio and TV career, and life on SABC. This is the perfect place to bring the story back home.”

A Very Bonang Year is a two-part series, with each episode coming in at 40 minutes long. Part one is set to air on 1 August, with part two on 8 August.

“2019 was one of the biggest years of my life in terms of my career,” said Bonang.

From launching her own MCC brand, to hosting the 2019 Miss South Africa pageant, winning a Global Social Award in Prague, premiering her documentary at the Manchester Film Festival in the UK and being named African Influencer of the Year the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles, Bonang’s year has been nothing short of spectacular.

The media personality said that she took the cameras everywhere she went, and revealed that the footage is “absolutely exclusive, no one has ever seen it before”.

Bonang also said that the world of fame doesn’t come easy: “From the age of 18 to 33 is how long it takes to have a very Bonang year.”

She added the show will inspire young people to go out there and make things happen for themselves.

Another show coming to the channel is Public Figure a documentary that explores society’s increasing obsession with social media, inviting viewers to question if what they see online is reality or a complete delusion.

The film follows the lives of Instagram influencers in cities across the world – including New York, Toronto, and Johannesburg – who explain how they turned their lives into successful businesses and built a brand through their following.

Clinical psychologists and counsellors also weigh in, revealing how social media can have short and long-term effects on real-life interactions.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.