WATCH: DJ Zinhle cuddles up with her new man

For weeks the rumour mill has been swirling with speculation that DJ Zinhle (Zinhle Jiyane) has found love once again. This time in the arms of fellow DJ, Murdah Bongz (Bongani Mohosana) of Black Motion.

While the pair do not necessarily post each other on social media, an Instagram story video of the pair cuddling up has been shared on fan accounts on Instagram and Twitter.

The story first broke last month when two people who are allegedly close to the couple ran to Sunday World with the news.

“She has been of late posting pictures of flowers, thanking her ‘baby’ while her followers have been curious who the ‘baby’ is. The two have been playing around March and it has been a challenge for them to see each other as AKA’s mother has been in lockdown with Zinhle at her house,” alleged one source.

The DJ has reportedly been thanking a mysterious “baby” for flowers sent to her home in recent months and the publication alleged that the cards in the bouquets are always signed “MB” which sources say stands for Murdah Bongz.

Fans have been rejoicing in the news ever since, stating the fact that they’re just happy to see their favourite DJ happy again.

DJ Zinhle and Bongz from Black motion???? I don’t know why but this union makes me so happy. Zinhle deserves happiness. All the best to them???? #djzinhle #bongz #blackmotion #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/HzfIrxhiAQ — Rarang ???????? Tabane (@simply_rarang) July 12, 2020

Very little is known about the 33-year-old producer and musician and apart from making headlines for winning a South African Music Award back in 2015, the only other time he made headlines was for yet another rumoured relationship with former Generations actress Thuli Phongolo.

