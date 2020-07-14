Being a parent 14.7.2020 12:00 pm

Actor Cedric Fourie starts a Twitter thread for fathers who love their children

Parenty staff writer
Actor Cedric Fourie starts a Twitter thread for fathers who love their children

Cedric Fourie-Instagram

It’s past Father’s Day, but dads can also celebrate themselves.

Skeem Saam actor and fitness enthusiast Cedric Fourie took to Twitter to ask dads to celebrate themselves.

Cedric, who is a father himself, asked dads to post pictures of themselves with their children, and Twitter obliged.

His father-son duo that he calls ‘Batman and Robin’, has given Cedric a purpose and gives him a reason to hustle twice as hard.

With over 2,000 replies, Cedric’s tweet was well received by a lot of dads. Some posted about children that they have sadly lost.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Dad’s guide to preparing for a new baby 6.3.2020
You’re supposed to take care of your kids… 10.2.2020
Fathers need to get involved in the first 1000 days of their kids’ lives 7.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 