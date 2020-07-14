Actor Cedric Fourie starts a Twitter thread for fathers who love their children

Skeem Saam actor and fitness enthusiast Cedric Fourie took to Twitter to ask dads to celebrate themselves.

Cedric, who is a father himself, asked dads to post pictures of themselves with their children, and Twitter obliged.

His father-son duo that he calls ‘Batman and Robin’, has given Cedric a purpose and gives him a reason to hustle twice as hard.

With over 2,000 replies, Cedric’s tweet was well received by a lot of dads. Some posted about children that they have sadly lost.

Can we start a thread of fathers who are obsessed with their children?

There seriously is no greater joy than this bond. pic.twitter.com/ae7s9bsFDE — I.G:@Cedric_a_fourie (@Cedric_a_fourie) July 13, 2020

25/03/18, Lost mine and Obsession directed me to this Tat???????? pic.twitter.com/bg5VEnq1w1 — °•.M a l u m z™•. (@Its_BillyNator) July 13, 2020

