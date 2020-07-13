‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera’s body recovered from lake

After days of searching, Glee star Naya Rivera’s body has been recovered from Lake Piru.

American gossip site TMZ broke the news on Monday before the Ventura Country Sheriff’s office could hold a press conference to confirm all the details of the case.

Happening now: A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. A news conference will take place at 2 pm at the lake. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 13, 2020

The search for Rivera began on Thursday after she was reported missing.

She rented a boat on Wednesday to take her four-year-old son, Josey, onto Lake Piru, northwest of Los Angeles, local media cited the County Sheriff as saying.

According to TMZ, Naya and Josey were swimming when something terrible happened.

Josey, who was wearing a life jacket, was somehow able to get back in the boat and was found by authorities, who arrived some time thereafter for a check. Josey reportedly told authorities that he and his mom were swimming and he didn’t know what happened to her.

Rivera, 33, was best known for her role as high school cheerleader Santana Lopez in Glee, the TV series that she starred in for six seasons.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

