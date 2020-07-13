Nando’s SA gets the nod from Chrissy Teigen

It is a well-established fact that model and colour commentator of MTV’s smash hit show Lip Sync Battle, Chrissy Teigen loves food, so it came as no surprise that some of her fondest memories about South Africa are tied to some of the great cuisines the country has to offer.
Her trip down memory lane began when, in response to a fan, Teigen admitted that nothing quite compares to South African Nando’s.
I loved nandos when I had only had it in South Africa. One I tried London snd DC, they lost me 🙁 was just…different. Maybe it’s all in my head! https://t.co/EBsqKf0McG
— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2020
This after a fan pressed her for an answer about what foods she enjoyed during her visits to South Africa.
bunny chow! https://t.co/RvLqnkptl5
— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2020
While bunny chow seemed to have come out tops for her, Teigen also enjoyed biltong which is reportedly currently gaining popularity in the United States.
Her experience of South African food does not end with biltong and bunny chows, however, as the star revealed that she once dated a South African man from Durban who often cooked for her.
Speaking of Durban, Teigen has also experienced the Durban July and she seems to have had a good time.
Here’s hoping she’s keen to come back and visit once the coronavirus pandemic is over.
