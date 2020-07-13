Nando’s SA gets the nod from Chrissy Teigen

It is a well-established fact that model and colour commentator of MTV’s smash hit show Lip Sync Battle, Chrissy Teigen loves food, so it came as no surprise that some of her fondest memories about South Africa are tied to some of the great cuisines the country has to offer.

Her trip down memory lane began when, in response to a fan, Teigen admitted that nothing quite compares to South African Nando’s.

I loved nandos when I had only had it in South Africa. One I tried London snd DC, they lost me 🙁 was just…different. Maybe it’s all in my head! https://t.co/EBsqKf0McG — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2020

oh my god lol https://t.co/0AZ1MM1Ps3 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 13, 2020

This after a fan pressed her for an answer about what foods she enjoyed during her visits to South Africa.

I used to get it filled with lamb and hot sauce on the side of the road, usually by gas stations. No utensils, just ripping bread and dipping, ripping bread and dipping. Loved the cheap white wonder bread!! So soft and soaked it all up — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2020

If I could find an unsliced loaf of white ass wonder bread I def would. It’s not the same with sliced bread! It needs to fill a loaf! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2020

Some stands would have whipped butter to spread before dipping. A thick slab of butter on bread, dipped in curry. Oh my goddddd I miss it. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2020

While bunny chow seemed to have come out tops for her, Teigen also enjoyed biltong which is reportedly currently gaining popularity in the United States.

Biltong is! A few great butchers in LA. I like it thick cut white white fat. I dip it in my mom’s hot sauce – two muddled cherry tomatoes, roasted red chili flakes, fish sauce and a little hot water. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2020

Her experience of South African food does not end with biltong and bunny chows, however, as the star revealed that she once dated a South African man from Durban who often cooked for her.

My ex was South African, from Durban. He cooked. Lol — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2020

Speaking of Durban, Teigen has also experienced the Durban July and she seems to have had a good time.

I love Cape Town but I did get extremely effed up at the Durban July and had an incredible time. I really love the entire country, I can’t pick an area. It is incredibly special. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2020

Here’s hoping she’s keen to come back and visit once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

