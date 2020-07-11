SA is worried about Will Smith after Jada’s latest Red Table Talk episode

After promising to bring herself “to the Red Table” following allegations that she had stepped out on her marriage to Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith kept her promise and sat at the table on her Facebook Watch show to provide some clarity on the issue for fans.

There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 2, 2020

The couple found themselves at the centre of a media storm last month when Jada’s former lover August Alsina admitted to their relationship in a video interview promoting his upcoming musical project.

In early July, a representative speaking on behalf of Jada was quoted as saying “absolutely not true!” in reference to the claims.

However, Jada has since appeared on her show and confirmed that his claims were indeed true.

“This, Red Table for me is all the stuff that’s going on in the press. I felt it was important to come to the table to clear the air. Someone made a statement for me that wasn’t a statement I made that went cray-cray,” explained Jada.

Will added that he felt the need to come to the table because they were repeatedly quoted in headlines when they had not publicly issued an official statement on the matter.

During the recorded chat, Jada went on to admit that she had a romantic relationship with August but rebuffed his previous claims that Will had known about the relationship and that he had given permission for the extra-marital affair to take place.

She added that the relationship occurred while she and Will were amicably separated and believes that the relationship was therefore not a transgression against her marriage.

“I also wanted to make it clear that he is not a home-wrecker, which he is not.”

Jada further added that August had, at some point, decided to cut all communication with her and they have not spoken in years as a result.

Despite Will’s perceived light-hearted demeanour during the interview, South African social media users who watched the show are convinced that he is still hurting over the affair.

Will Smith looked like he had alostro during that whole video. — ⚰️ (@DeeIsASinner) July 10, 2020

I’ve seen Will Smith cry in too many movies to pretend like he wasn’t on the verge of tears during #RedTableTalk. Jada seemed at peace, but Will is going through it! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/UZqHvWlx3B — Mlu Ntshangase (@Mlungisi_N2) July 11, 2020

J.Cole : I want a “real love”, dark skinned Aunt Viv love.

????????That Jada and that Will love????????????????????????????????‍♂️????????‍♂️

Will smith :ION WANT IT NO MO COLE ????????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/nuVHQMT9Gj — Essential Twit Employee (@isthatmrfantas2) July 11, 2020

"No matter how much Will Smith tries to keep it together. The fact remains Jada has broken this brother He has never looked like this since the movie ”Pursuit of Happiness” and we all know what that facial expression means. He is trying to put up with Jada’s bullshit explanation" pic.twitter.com/rNDjdGW23Q — Sithembiso Mdunyelwa (@Sthe_Mdunyelwa) July 11, 2020

For someone that's a good actor, Will Smith tried so hard to hide pain he was feeling hearing Jada give her #entanglement speech???????? pic.twitter.com/IwVhdvfPCt — Anon???? (@Zaddy_Clinton) July 11, 2020

We should give the month of August another name for the sake of Will Smith’s mental health. #entanglement pic.twitter.com/K1EvrZomB8 — Nūmero Uńo  (@owenhabel2) July 11, 2020

Seriously though, you are Will Smith. What would you do? — Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) July 11, 2020

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith makes it look like it's okay to cheat in marriage as long as it is for your SELF HEALING and SELF DISCOVERY. Bad Marriage For Life? This is what marriage has turned into? pic.twitter.com/oQYQVgHT8h — Akinpelumi Akinboye (@theakinakinboye) July 11, 2020

Watch the couple’s full chat below:

