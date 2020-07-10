AKA tests positive for Covid-19

Popular rapper AKA has confirmed his positive Covid-19 results in a statement released via social media on Friday.

“In an attempt to create awareness around the virus and to caution citizens to be more careful in their daily interactions with others, AKA has chosen to make his results public,” read part of the statement.

The rapper pleaded with everyone to adhere to social distancing guidelines, to wear masks, and to hold to stringent hygiene measures by frequently sanitising and washing their hands.

According to the statement, AKA will be sharing his recovery journey with everyone while in self-isolation “as he aims to be as transparent as possible about his journey with Covid-19”.

The news comes just two days after his daughter Kairo Forbes celebrated her fifth birthday.

READ NEXT: Having Covid-19 one of the hardest things I have ever gone through in my life – Lerato Zah Moloi

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.