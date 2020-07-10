Breaking News 10.7.2020 02:22 pm

AKA tests positive for Covid-19

Kaunda Selisho
BREAKING NEWS
AKA tests positive for Covid-19

Rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes | Image: Screenshot: Instagram

According to the statement, AKA will be sharing recovery journey while in self-isolation.

Popular rapper AKA has confirmed his positive Covid-19 results in a statement released via social media on Friday.

“In an attempt to create awareness around the virus and to caution citizens to be more careful in their daily interactions with others, AKA has chosen to make his results public,” read part of the statement.

The rapper pleaded with everyone to adhere to social distancing guidelines, to wear masks, and to hold to stringent hygiene measures by frequently sanitising and washing their hands.

According to the statement, AKA will be sharing his recovery journey with everyone while in self-isolation “as he aims to be as transparent as possible about his journey with Covid-19”.

The news comes just two days after his daughter Kairo Forbes celebrated her fifth birthday.

READ NEXT: Having Covid-19 one of the hardest things I have ever gone through in my life – Lerato Zah Moloi

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gauteng Premier Makhura tests positive for Covid-19 10.7.2020
How can restaurants possibly still survive? 10.7.2020
Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital cancer radiation unit open after virus deep cleaning 10.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Expired driver’s licences and insurance rules – what you need to know

Eish! Meet Buckwheat, the donkey you can hire to crash Zoom meetings

Covid-19 Gauteng prepares mass graves as Covid-19 infections increase

Covid-19 North West Premier Job Mokgoro hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

Multimedia Mourners pay their last respects to Dagga Couple’s Julian Stobbs


today in print

Read Today's edition