‘Do it your way,’ advises TV presenter Thembisa Mdoda to other moms

Multiple award-winning presenter and actress Thembisa Mdoda answered a few of our mom questions regarding her parenting journey. She is a mom to twins Lonwabo and Lonwabile, and she shares what they have been up to during lockdown, and why it made her cry.

Being a mom is …. the craziest, most challenging, most fulfilling job God has ever given me. Most days, you have no idea what you’re doing but love leads you so it just works out.

The last time I laughed because of my kid was when… It’s an oldie, but a goodie. My sister found an old video of the twins from when they were three. They had just watched Planet of the Apes and I walked into my bedroom and they had climbed the burglar bars pretending to be Caesar. We watched that video all night, giggling.

The last time I cried was when my child… my kids took up rapping during lockdown. They even made their own beats and everything. They made an entire song about mom, and I fried before they hit the chorus. I cry very easily.

My advice to other moms would be… do it your way. Take care of your mental and emotional well-being and that sometimes means setting boundaries. Take time for yourself. Speak honestly about how you’re feeling. The sooner they see mom as human, the better.

My favourite part about being a mom is… is my children. The proof is in the pudding, as they say. The kindest, most respectful most beautiful kids.

The biggest challenge is… giving them the world but teaching them the value of that world. You want to spoil them to no end but want them to know the value of it all. That also means working my b**** off to afford that world. Lol.

My biggest mom guilt is when… [I’m] not spending as much time with them as I would want.

My success as a parent is measured by… there really is no such thing. You can do everything in your power to make sure you raise the best kids and they can still turn out differently. Peace of mind is a start, though.

The most important affirmation I say to my child is… you are worthy. You are kind, and the measure of a man is what he does when no one is watching.

The most important behaviour/attitude I mirror for my child is… kindness. Discipline. Giving.

My work-life balance as a working mum is… literally, doing the best I can with all the puzzle pieces in place. Good management, family support, time management and LOVE.

I hate when other moms…. hate on other moms.

