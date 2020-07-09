‘Skeem Saam’ actor out on bail after arrest for allegedly selling illicit cigarettes

Radio voice actor and Skeem Saam star Mabu Sewetsi appeared at the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Thursday 9 July after getting arrested with four other suspects for the alleged illegal trade in cigarettes in Limpopo.

Sewetsi appeared in the dock alongside Brown Makumbe, 40, Portia Ndou, 38, Charles Kgomo, 43, and Jackson Mahlatsingika, 42, and was let out on R1,000 bail according to Limpopo’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

The South African reports that while Kgomo and Mahlatsingika were also handed R1,000 bail, Makumbe and Ndou will remain in custody until their next court appearance on 17 July. Kgomo, Sewetsi and Mahlatsingika are expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on 5 October.

According to the Hawks, a tip-off was received on Wednesday about people selling illicit cigarettes at the Polokwane taxi rank.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said in a statement: “An early morning operation was conducted, wherein the five suspects were caught red-handed with the contraband.”

Maluleke added that 45 cartons of Remington Gold cigarettes, valued at R12,000, as well as R9,681 in cash, were seized.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.