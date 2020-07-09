WATCH: The reality (and craziness) of life with a newborn

The first few months with a new life are amazingly daunting and rewarding at the same time. From constantly checking if your newborn is still breathing every two minutes, to sleep deprivation, these are the moments that define the new journey of parenting.

This short video not only sums up some of the challenges new parents face, but it also shares the little moments of being in total awe of a tiny human.

Laura Clery is known for creating amazingly relatable parenting videos, and the internet loves her for it.

Watch the full video below:

Life With A Newborn… What is sleep ? Posted by Laura Clery on Wednesday, 8 May 2019

