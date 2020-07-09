Bonang Matheba applauded for attending Mary Twala’s funeral

Media personality Bonang Matheba has been lauded as a “good friend” after visuals of her attending Mary Twala’s funeral on Thursday were aired on television during the livestream of the funeral proceedings.

This after she was criticised for not publicly posting her condolences on the passing of the veteran actress when her death was announced at the weekend.

Y'all bashed Bonang for not tweeting her condolences. Instead, she pulled up to support Somizi in person. Nithini ngok? pic.twitter.com/iA4u0Wv0ZY — Siviwe (@me_siviwe) July 9, 2020

#RIPMaryTwala bonang matheba attended the funeral service of Mary Twala….. This is what true friends do, Supporting each other through thick and thin. pic.twitter.com/c1XrGMFHux — Tshepo_Hope (@moneyical) July 9, 2020

The hatred people have for Bonang and Mohale has made them bitter yet these two are what we call the greatest support system… Mohale Motaung thank you for your love and support towards SomG, may God grant you both the strength during this trying times https://t.co/nmAZCpcvW9 — Molebogeng Lefine (@king_Mo16) July 9, 2020

Oh Bonang ????❤️ Friendship that sticks together through thick and then ❤️ #RIPMaryTwala pic.twitter.com/1zscpYcBLg — Mpho Rangwako (@Mpho_Rangwako) July 9, 2020

You guys being shocked at Bonang attending Somizi’s moms funeral is quite weird. More telling of the kind of people you are actually. It gives a hint that you wouldn’t be there for your ex mates if something was to happen to them or their family. — iCherry 2.0 (@BiKeR626) July 9, 2020

The pair had a very public fallout a few years ago during Mtaheba’s romantic relationship with rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes.

Due to the timing, many assumed that the source of the spat was a rumour that Mhlongo was the one who told DJ Zinhle that the pair were dating behind her back while she was pregnant with her and AKA’s first child, Kairo.

However, Matheba briefly addressed the spat in her 2017 memoir, From A to B, explaining that her alleged assault at the hands of a boyfriend in 2012 taught her who she could trust.

“In the end, it was one of the reasons I stopped being friends with one of my closest friends, Somizi Mhlongo, although not immediately.”

According to Matheba, despite supporting her through the aftermath of the incident, Mhlongo went on to befriend said ex-boyfriend.

“It took me a while to eventually leave that relationship, and years after I had, Somizi, who was my friend, suddenly became friends with my ex. The same one whose violence towards me he had witnessed. That’s when I knew he had to go. I couldn’t trust him anymore, so I cut him out of my life,” she added.

As we have since found out, she did not even tell him that their friendship was over. Something that Mhlonogo repeatedly highlighted in interviews about their fall out.

Over the years, their relationship thawed out, allowing them to rekindle the embers of their friendship – a friendship that they have since opted to keep out of the spotlight.

