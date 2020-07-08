Mary Twala to be laid to rest on Thursday with live-streamed funeral

Vetertan actress Mary Twala will be laid to rest in the early hours of Thursday morning in a funeral service that will be streamed on social media.

Details of the funeral were shared to social media by entertainment news commentator Phil Mphela.

“The funeral of veteran South African actress and entertainer Mary Twala will take place on Thursday morning, 9 July 2020. Due to the current global pandemic of Covid-19, the funeral will adhere to the current national funeral restrictions of only 50 attendees allowed, together with the necessary health protocols being observed. No members of the public may attend the funeral,” read part of the statement.

The statement also revealed that Twala had passed after a brief stay at Netcare’s Parklane Hospital in Parktown, Johannesburg.

The cause of her death was, however, still not confirmed.

“The service will be held at a venue in Soweto and will be live-streamed across various news and social media outlets during the time 7.30am and 9.30am on Thursday, 09 July 2020.”

RIP: Mme Mary Twala will be buried this Thursday. The funeral service will be held TOMORROW from 07h30 and streamed LIVE#RIPMaryTwala pic.twitter.com/p8TVj0hpEY — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) July 8, 2020

