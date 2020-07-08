Celebs & viral 8.7.2020 01:50 pm

Khanyi Mbau and Tebogo Lerole break up… again

Citizen reporter
Khanyi Mbau and Tebogo Lerole | Image: Instagram

The pair seem to have finally closed the chapter on their decade-long relationship.

After giving their relationship another go after a brief breakup a few years ago, media personality Khnayi Mbau and her musician boyfriend Tebogo Lerole have once again called it quits.

Mbau confirmed the news earlier today in an Instagram post which makes it seem like the decision to end things was made by Lerole (popularly known by his social media handle Edward Billion).

“Guys we have been here before, certainly words I have uttered before… Our second attempt grew us even further apart. A decade of dating someone comes with great joy and immense difficulty. That fighting to stay together is sometimes not enough. Some paths are meant to cross and certain season to pass. Tebogo Edward billion has chosen to take a different path and have chosen to respect it and let him soar into greatness. And by this we are no longer an item,” wrote Mbau.

Famous friends such as Jessica Nkosi, Thuli Phongolo and her own brother, Lasizwe Dambuza all posted their reactions and well wishes alongside comments from fans.

Reactions to Khanyi Mbau’s break up news | Image: screenshot

Reactions to Khanyi Mbau’s breakup news | Image: screenshot

The pair had previously broken up in early 2018 before getting back together later that year. During a recent interview with radio personality Macgyver ‘Macg’ Mukwevho, Mbau revealed that the break up was over insecurity, mistrust and other problems stemming from infidelity, which has left fans wondering what the reason for this latest breakup could be.

Jan 2018: Khanyi Mbau posts Instagram imgae confirming first break up form Tebogo Lerole | Image: Instagram

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

