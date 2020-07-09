Pearl Thusi exposes gym owner who called her a ‘joke’ for supporting BLM

Actress, presenter, and businesswoman Pearl Thusi is never shy from confronting her haters or critics and this time she wants to know what can be done about them.

Expressing her frustration with her interaction of a gym owner Henk De Wet who posted a picture that stated “All Lives Matter”.

Thusi commented on the Instagram post saying: “What the f**k” and then sent a direct message to De Wet’s account taking him to task.

Among other things, Thusi said the gym owner must educate themselves, that if black people were still struggling, it was not possible for all lives to matter.

“This is extremely disappointing and it took for all my strength not to swear at you because that won’t help anyone. It’s never too late to learn and do better.”

De Wet replied: “ha ha ha. You are a joke. All lives matter to me… doesn’t matter what colour you are… end of story.”

Thusi did not understand why she was insulted.

“Guys please tell me what we should do about this? Henk De Wet owner of Barrel Bullies Gym said I’m a joke because I support Black Lives Matter.”

There was a split reaction to this interaction:

Black Twitter you know what needs to be done. Finish him — Suitelady (@Suitelady87) July 7, 2020

Pearl, I love you dade wethu, I truly do.

I'm one of the only handful of people who defended you when you were attacked from all sides because of your stance regarding non-SAn black men.

But Hank is not wrong. You have never defended black SAns but you all over Americans. — Troy Blaq (@BlaqTroy) July 7, 2020

Well actually she doesn't support South Africans, she'll support every country but South Africans. How can you jump to #BlakeLivesMatter when you couldn't say about #justiceforcollinskhosa ? — Put South Africans first (@Mbalenh70854218) July 7, 2020

Numerous attempts were by The Citizen to contact De Wet were unsuccessful before publication.

