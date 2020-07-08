Minnie Dlamini gets gifted new R1.8m electric Jaguar

After months of letting the brand know that she had her heart set on the wheels, Jaguar Landrover South Africa finally decided to gift their brand ambassador Minnie Dlamini with a new set of wheels for her birthday.

Dlamini showed off her new toy in an Instagram video where she made her way out of her home to her garage, still wearing her pyjamas, to see her new gift.

“After months of hinting on social media @jaguarsouthafrica gave me the new #IPace for my birthday.

I’m so grateful, thank you for being so amazing to me. I’ve gone electric yall,” said the star in a caption.

The moment didn’t go without some mild criticism, however, as fans questioned her demeanour.

A staged suprise birthday give away with cameras. My common sense is still intact ???????? — Godfrey (@IamGodfreySA) July 7, 2020

She doesn’t even seem happy because ‘she’s used to’ pic.twitter.com/yT9sM2phRW — O m p h i l e (@OMokgolela) July 7, 2020

Exactly????…hay Minnie is not a good actress shame???????????? — Vuyo Mabengu (@vuyo_mabengu) July 7, 2020

She doesn't know how to act . I mean she knew that ……… — LaBella (@LaBella_6904) July 7, 2020

She posed next to the vehicle in a picture she posted earlier this year where she made it clear she was considering having the Jaguar i-Pace as her next car.

Features

Looking at the car’s customisable features, one can understand why Dlamini was daydreaming about the car. According to Jaguar, the i-Pace interior features beautiful, handcrafted touches that reaffirm the cabin’s luxury atmosphere.

“Rich, solid finishers surround you and fine, contrast twin-needle stitching adds tailored sophistication. At night, crisp white illumination accentuates the exquisite details.”

The i-Pace features a floating centre console at the heart of the cabin.

“This unique, cantilevered design feature gives you an immediate sense of i-Pace’s space the moment you open the door,” adds Jaguar.

Drivers can choose between sports seats and customizable seats.

“To maintain the calm interior, i-Pace features acoustic laminated glass on the front windows and windscreen, reducing noise entering the cabin from outside.”

The car also allows to pre-heat or pre-cool its interior via the Jaguar Remote app to ensure that it is at your desired temperature before you enter.

“By pre-conditioning the i-Pace while it charges, the ideal temperature is achieved without using power from the battery, preserving the car’s range.”

The car also boats nanoe ionisation technology which is said to enhance the well-being of both driver and passengers alike.

“When you activate the purify button in your car, the specially designed filter will attract and capture fine particles from the outside air such as PM2.5 and airborne allergens like dust and pollen. It does so by ionising particles inside the cabin, making them attract and neutralise any air contaminants.”

i-Pace also features what Jaguar calls adaptive dynamics which “delivers both precise dynamics and a supple, luxurious ride by monitoring vehicle movements up to 500 times a second”.

The system works by constantly analysing acceleration, steering, throttle and brake pedal activity while the electronically controlled dampers adjust to optimise the suspension settings, providing the optimum balance between comfort, refinement and agility at all times.

Reducing the space between the car and the road improves aerodynamic performance and range.

i-Pace’s optional ‘Active Air Suspension’ automatically lowers the car by 10mm when travelling at speeds in excess of 105km/h over extended periods of time.

Maximising sports car-like agility for added driver confidence, Torque Vectoring by Braking provides controlled independent braking on the individual inside front and rear wheels to add to the turning forces acting on the car.

In most conditions, more braking pressure is applied to the rear inside wheel as this supports the most increased cornering capability, while the front inside wheel is braked for greater effectiveness and refinement.

Performance-wise, Jaguar says the car does not require a conventional transmission.

“JaguarDrive instantly delivers sustainable acceleration from 0-12,000rpm with no lag and no gearshift interruptions.”

i-Pace is propelled by two permanent magnet synchronous electric motors integrated with the front and rear axles. These motors provide 294kW and 696Nm of useable instant torque. With built-in All Wheel Drive traction, i-Pace accelerates from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds.

i-Pace’s 90kWh battery is designed for longevity and supports prolonged periods of sustained maximum power.

The battery’s position within the wheelbase provides the vehicle with a low centre of gravity, naturally benefiting vehicle dynamics, making i-Pace a true driver’s car, according to Jaguar.

