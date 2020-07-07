Having Covid-19 one of the hardest things I have ever gone through in my life – Lerato Zah Moloi

Fellow celebrities have filled the comments section of actress, director and producer Lerato Zah Moloi’s latest Instagram post with messages of support after the star shared her experience having been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

The often recluse celebrity said that even though speaking about this publically went against her silent nature, she felt a responsibility to speak out given the seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At this point, I felt a certain level of responsibility because I felt like I need to share my story. I feel like my story will help someone out there. And even if my story just helps one person, I would have done something good. I would have done one thing,” she explained.

She further explained that she decided to post the video to pre-empt any upcoming articles that that may be published as she had been contacted by journalists regarding her diagnosis.

“Let me get straight to the point. Covid-19 is real. It’s an invisible monster and it is one of the hardest things I have ever gone through in my life.”

She went on to chronicle her symptoms which included chest pain, breathlessness, excruciating headaches, diarrhoea, nausea, dizzy spells and loss of taste, appetite and smell.

According to Moloi, even though she has completed her 14-day self-isolation period, she is still experiencing some of the aforementioned symptoms.

“You know when you have Covid-19, you can’t take things that have ibuprofen which is what most pain killers have. You can take Panado, Grandpa and Adcodol because those things have paracetamol and spring. But you see, for me, taking Panado is like just swallowing air. It does nothing for me so I suffer with this headache.

“I have this excruciating pain here, in my chest. It is horrible guys. I have been going through this pain for a while guys.”

She added that she believes one has to be strong mentally, spiritually and emotionally to go through something so taxing.

“… you start thinking ‘am I dying? Am I gonna die? Am I gonna get through this thing?’ and those are the things that I have been going through and I have been going through severe anxiety attacks,” she added, looking visibly emotional.

“But guys, stay home, put on your masks, sanitise, it’s real. Save other people’s lives. Just stay home if you’re not an essential worker,” she concluded before promising to make her page public in order to share her story and keep people updated.

Connie Ferguson wrote: “Thank you for sharing, angel. You’ve already beaten this monster! We pray for your continued strength and healing! Sending you lots of love and light.”

Basetsana Kumalo added: “Jehova Rapha our healer is with you angel heart. He will never leave you nor forsake you. You are in my thoughts and prayers.”

“Stay strong Queen! Thank you for sharing. God speed,” commented Boity, while Cassper Nyovest simply wished her a “speedy recovery”.

Other stars such as Buhle Samuels, DJ ZInhle, Lorna Maseko and and Thapelo Mokoena also left messages of support.

