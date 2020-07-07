Phelo and Moshe break their silence following alleged reports of abuse

After having their marriage woes splashed on the front page of a tabloid over the weekend, Phelo Bala and Moshe Ndiki took to social media to each have their say and, boy, did things get messy.

The public spat began when social media sensation turned actor Ndiki issued a statement via Twitter to counter claims made against him, alleging that he had been physically abusive to his husband.

According to the Sunday Sun article, Bala had obtained a protection order against Ndiki who had left him with a bleeding gash in his head.

Moshe and Phelo on the headlines pic.twitter.com/uQaDFumjMs — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) July 5, 2020

The publication cites court papers which allegedly detail a huge fight that happened back in May due to a disagreement about alcohol abuse.

Bala detailed an incident in which a candlestick was allegedly broken over his head before he was rushed to hospital to receive stitches.

Like he did in his statement, Ndiki reportedly alleged in court that Bala had a drinking problem and that he often became physically violent when inebriated, detailing several instances to illustrate his point.

“The article made a number of allegations regarding alleged incidents between Phelo and I, as well as the existence of protection order applications. These are matters of a private nature and I have been advised that because there are pending court proceedings, I should not comment,” wrote Ndiki before denying ever abusing his husband.

“I’m comforted in the knowledge that our friends and family know of his aggressive nature once he s under the influence of alcohol and has had a few drinks. I also have knowledge of his behaviour from my own lived experiences [sic],” he added.

He expressed his disappointment at the publishing of the article and asked for time and space to deal with the dissolution of his marriage.

“I would like to assure you that this is not my nature and I would rather like to speak about this once I am ready, emotionally and otherwise, if at all I choose to speak on it.”

“The first lie was that ‘we are together when you got the call from the paper’. The second is that I am ‘your Phelo’. I can’t afford a PR spin so I’ll leave it with this: The fact that the truth is complex is not an excuse to resort to comfortable lies. Lies can disguise themselves as truth but eventually, the truth comes to light,” responded Bala.

The fact that the truth is complex is not an excuse to resort to comfortable lies. Lies can disguise themselves as truth but eventually, the truth comes to light. — Phelo Bala (@PheloBala) July 6, 2020

Bala’s statement also comes after criticism of Ndiki’s choice of words in writing “my Phelo,” an occurrence that Ndiki simply explained away as a typo.



“I had written my partner, then I decided to write his name. A typo,” he wrote in response to a since-deleted tweet.

Another follower called out all the typos in his statement which he owed to having typed his statement while allegedly crying.

I’m sorry that between typing nosula iinyembezi zam nocinga izinto ezinintsi I wasn’t thoughtful enough nge grammar nge punctuation https://t.co/TVknzNZRTl — Moshelle Obama (@MosheNdiki) July 6, 2020

